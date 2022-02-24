Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Palomar worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palomar alerts:

PLMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities raised shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

In related news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $102,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,343,795. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar stock opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average is $73.55. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of -0.06.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Profile (Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.