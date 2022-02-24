Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLMR. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $55.58 on Thursday. Palomar has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of -0.06.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Palomar will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $465,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,795. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,601,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,255,000 after acquiring an additional 83,908 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Palomar by 102.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,394,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,087,000 after acquiring an additional 115,878 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Palomar during the second quarter worth $126,140,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 22.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,925,000 after acquiring an additional 279,763 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

