Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Announces Earnings Results

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.20. 435,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after purchasing an additional 196,796 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 848,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,324 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.
