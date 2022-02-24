Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 136,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,610,055 shares.The stock last traded at $23.66 and had previously closed at $24.35.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 30.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 97,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,503,000 after acquiring an additional 58,674 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 30,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.