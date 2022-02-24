PANTHEON X (XPN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16,396.00

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. PANTHEON X has a market capitalization of $898,170.91 and approximately $16,396.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PANTHEON X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00033284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00109374 BTC.

PANTHEON X Profile

XPN is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X . PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io . PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

PANTHEON X Coin Trading

