Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.00

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.11), with a volume of 643568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.20 ($0.11).
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of £5.35 million and a P/E ratio of -11.81.
Panther Metals Company Profile (LON:PALM)
Featured Stories
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Panther Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.