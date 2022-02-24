Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.82. 1,334,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,802. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.52. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -258.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -341.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 67.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 21,497 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

