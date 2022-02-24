Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PZZA. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.20.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.45. 57,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.58 and a 200 day moving average of $125.52.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,563,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

