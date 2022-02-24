Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $155.00. The stock had previously closed at $106.54, but opened at $85.00. Papa John’s International shares last traded at $105.16, with a volume of 3,383 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PZZA. Stephens increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.20.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $138,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 39.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 36.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after buying an additional 61,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 119.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after buying an additional 209,916 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.58 and its 200-day moving average is $125.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The business had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

About Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

