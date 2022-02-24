Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Posts Earnings Results

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share.
Shares of Par Pacific stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $842.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.56. Par Pacific has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.18.
In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $252,268.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Pate purchased 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 990,225 shares of company stock worth $14,962,849 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Par Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
