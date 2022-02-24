Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Posts Earnings Results

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

Shares of Par Pacific stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $842.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.56. Par Pacific has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.18.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $252,268.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Pate purchased 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 990,225 shares of company stock worth $14,962,849 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 28,516 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

