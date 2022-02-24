Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Price Down 9.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) dropped 9.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.34. Approximately 13,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 542,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Specifically, CEO William Pate bought 34,500 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 75,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,276,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 990,225 shares of company stock worth $14,962,849. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $807.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

