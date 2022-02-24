Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Price Down 9.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) dropped 9.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.34. Approximately 13,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 542,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.
Specifically, CEO William Pate bought 34,500 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 75,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,276,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 990,225 shares of company stock worth $14,962,849. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $807.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23.
About Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Par Pacific (PARR)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.