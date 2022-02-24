Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.17

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 44466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Paramount Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PARA)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Global (PARA)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.