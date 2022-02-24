Park National Corp OH Purchases 1,730 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 8.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 10.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

MCK opened at $268.30 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $282.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.25 and its 200 day moving average is $225.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

