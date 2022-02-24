Park National Corp OH Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,642 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

GLW opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.