Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $25,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $283.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $279.12 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.58.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

