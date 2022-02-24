Parkland (PKI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Shares of PKI opened at C$32.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.65. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$31.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.89. The firm has a market cap of C$4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.09.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

