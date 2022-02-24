PARSIQ Hits Market Capitalization of $33.22 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. PARSIQ has a market cap of $33.22 million and $1.57 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000631 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.24 or 0.00293561 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004791 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $448.79 or 0.01240096 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003130 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 145,463,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

