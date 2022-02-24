Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of PSI stock opened at C$12.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.21. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$7.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.33.

PSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.90.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

