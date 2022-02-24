Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Patrick Industries has a payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $9.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $66.76 on Thursday. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

