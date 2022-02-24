Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.62. 265,576 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 197,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.

Patriot One Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTOTF)

Patriot One Technologies, Inc delivers threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions. Its system is a radar technology providing first responders and security personnel time in active threat scenarios to detect threats typically employed in public locations. The firms PATSCAN multi-sensor covert threat detection Platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee and public entryways and inside the facilities.

Featured Articles

