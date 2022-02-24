Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 812.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750,410 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $17,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of PTEN opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 3.01. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $14.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

