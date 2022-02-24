Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.54

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 1007943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.37.
Paya Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYA)
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.
