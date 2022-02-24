Payoneer Global (PAYO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $1,254,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 1,674.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 50,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PAYO. Citigroup dropped their target price on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

About Payoneer Global (Get Rating)

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.