PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in PayPal by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

PayPal stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.72. The company had a trading volume of 755,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,947,857. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,464,226. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

