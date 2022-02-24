PayPie 24 Hour Volume Hits $37.00 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. PayPie has a market cap of $595,314.38 and $37.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00034147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00109870 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

