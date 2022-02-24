PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) and Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) and PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Guardforce AI and PBF Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A PBF Logistics 0 2 1 0 2.33

PBF Logistics has a consensus price target of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 11.95%. Given PBF Logistics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PBF Logistics is more favorable than Guardforce AI.

Profitability

This table compares Guardforce AI and PBF Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A PBF Logistics 39.96% 74.38% 15.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guardforce AI and PBF Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardforce AI $37.65 million 0.16 -$3.13 million N/A N/A PBF Logistics $360.26 million 2.30 $147.43 million $2.25 5.89

PBF Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Guardforce AI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Guardforce AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of PBF Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of PBF Logistics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PBF Logistics beats Guardforce AI on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guardforce AI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

PBF Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates. The firm’s initial assets consist of a light crude oil rail unloading terminal at the Delaware city refinery that also services the Paulsboro refinery and a crude oil truck unloading terminal at the Toledo refinery that are integral components of the crude oil delivery operations at all three of PBF Energy, Inc.’s refineries. The company was founded on February 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

