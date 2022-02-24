Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Down 8%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) shares fell 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $17.29. 295,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,654,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTU. B. Riley increased their price target on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $196,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $143,491.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,225 shares of company stock worth $554,782 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 399.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

