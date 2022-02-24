Peanut (NUX) Price Tops $0.0965 on Major Exchanges

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Peanut has a market capitalization of $914,150.89 and approximately $279,190.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0965 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00034587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00108033 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

