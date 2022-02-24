Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 625 ($8.50) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s previous close.

PSON has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($8.02) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 625 ($8.50) to GBX 610 ($8.30) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.65) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 701 ($9.53).

LON PSON opened at GBX 601.20 ($8.18) on Thursday. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 571 ($7.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 883.60 ($12.02). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 614.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 662.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 16.13.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

