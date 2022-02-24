Pediapharm Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:MDP)

Pediapharm Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pediapharm in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Novak forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pediapharm’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Get Pediapharm alerts:

MDP stock opened at C$3.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.15. The company has a market cap of C$66.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13. Pediapharm has a twelve month low of C$2.40 and a twelve month high of C$8.53.

Meredith Corporation, a leading media company for nearly 120 years, produces service journalism that engages audiences with essential, inspiring, and trusted content. Meredith reaches more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 95 percent of all U.S. women, across media platforms including digital, video, print, and broadcast television.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pediapharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediapharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.