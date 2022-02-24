PegNet (PEG) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded 65.4% higher against the US dollar. PegNet has a market capitalization of $132,939.34 and approximately $1,074.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.01 or 0.06778221 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,343.87 or 1.00309716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00043542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048208 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

