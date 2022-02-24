Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Stock Holdings Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SL Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -829.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBA. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

