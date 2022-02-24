Penbrook Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Crescent Point Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Crescent Point Energy worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,017,000 after buying an additional 1,481,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,970,000 after buying an additional 226,915 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,369,000 after buying an additional 1,309,847 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,398,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after buying an additional 23,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,940,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after buying an additional 431,344 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

NYSE CPG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.45. 401,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,394,550. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

