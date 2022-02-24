Penbrook Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,135 shares during the quarter. Identiv accounts for approximately 1.9% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.50% of Identiv worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Identiv by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Identiv by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $119,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INVE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,324. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89. Identiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.15 million, a PE ratio of 470.25 and a beta of 1.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INVE shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

