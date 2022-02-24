Penbrook Management LLC Sells 2,655 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Penbrook Management LLC lowered its position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. CyberOptics makes up about 1.5% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of CyberOptics worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberOptics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,323,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CyberOptics by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 62,393 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,468,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CyberOptics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,239 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CYBE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.68. 453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,212. CyberOptics Co. has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average is $40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.70.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

