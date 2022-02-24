Penbrook Management LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at about $12,543,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,728.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 240,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after buying an additional 227,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at about $8,758,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Chin Hu Lim purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,552 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,136. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,095. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.28 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

