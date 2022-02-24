Pendle (PENDLE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $731,030.00

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $18.41 million and $731,030.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pendle has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.30 or 0.06781363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,483.25 or 0.99670926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00048250 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

