Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Penns Woods Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 2.1% over the last three years.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

PWOD stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $172.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.62. Penns Woods Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.