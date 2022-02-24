Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 10,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Apple were worth $42,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 17.9% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $2,594,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $152.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.62 and its 200-day moving average is $158.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

