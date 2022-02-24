Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 77,335 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 292.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,335 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up approximately 0.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of O opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.60. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

