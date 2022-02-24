Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys 1,000 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.3% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $190.37 on Thursday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.05 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,834 shares of company stock worth $1,818,101. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Erste Group cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.