Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Decreases Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Equity Residential accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,122,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,277,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 563,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,615,000 after purchasing an additional 80,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $82.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.75. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 68.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.59.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

