Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 6,500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Oracle were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,113 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Oracle by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,672 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $70.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.48. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $64.08 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

