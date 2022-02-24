Pensionfund Sabic Acquires Shares of 40,000 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,304 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 6,600.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,286,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,150,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,810,000 after buying an additional 1,076,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average is $69.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

