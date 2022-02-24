Pensionfund Sabic Buys 31,054 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,054 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises approximately 0.9% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,951,000 after buying an additional 752,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Realty Income by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after buying an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,627,000 after buying an additional 355,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,041,000 after buying an additional 90,331 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 6.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,785,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,501,000 after buying an additional 228,549 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of O opened at $64.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

Realty Income Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.