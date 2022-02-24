Pensionfund Sabic Buys New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

EMR stock opened at $88.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.