Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.01 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $76,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SBRA traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.96. 14,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,785. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

