Pensionfund Sabic Lowers Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 345,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,364,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,123,000 after purchasing an additional 814,232 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after purchasing an additional 492,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.33. 5,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.