Pensionfund Sabic Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166,011 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS stock traded down $21.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $382.86. 187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,671. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $437.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

