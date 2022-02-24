Pensionfund Sabic Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Aflac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 30,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,715,309 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $59.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.69.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.